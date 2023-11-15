ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College hosted a student career conference on Wednesday, offering students a look at workforce opportunities available to them outside of school.

ABC Big 2 News spoke with Aaron Trimble, the Career and Transfer Coordinator for OC, about the conference.

“Odessa College is taking a real effort to try and help students with that final step,” said Trimble. “After they get done here at OC, whether they decide to go to a four-year school or go directly into the workforce, we want to make sure that we are there with them that final step of the way.”

This was the first year Odessa College has hosted this type of event for students.