ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College says the sessions are a chance for people to achieve their fitness goals over the course of 4 weeks.

“I like to get very personable with everyone, I like to really get to know my people. And like if you could pull anyone of them aside, and they’ll let you know that I know what their weaknesses are as far as, like some days they’ll come and they won’t have the energy or they’ll wanna slack off sometimes, and I just like to know my people,” said Moni Hernandez, a personal trainer at Odessa College. “It’s cause a lot of things affect how you perform while you’re working out, and if you’re working out to better yourself then that’s where I step in and kinda help out just a little bit.”

The program is available to anyone ages 16 and older.

Session times are from October 2nd through October 26th, October 30th through November 21st, and November 27th through Decembre 21st. Trainings are Mondays through Thursdays, from 6:30pm to 7:30pm and cost $30 per person.

For more information, please visit the Odessa Athletics website.