ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Photographic Society recently announced Odessa College photography instructor Gwen Davies has won first place for her entry, “Stitched Memories,” in its 2023 By Hand: Alternative Processes Competition.

The exhibit consists of 50 images and opened at the Center for Contemporary Arts in Abilene on December 7th, running through February 3rd.

“It is very special to win this award,” Davies said. “While I have won awards and recognition in the past, never first place. So, to win it for a project I have put so much time and work into is amazing.”

“676 images were submitted by 121 artists, which meant the selection process was extremely competitive – around a seven percent chance of being selected for exhibition,” Said Juror Christine Z. Anderson, acclaimed artists, educator, and editor. The competition was open to artists of all levels internationally.

When asked about her inspiration for the piece, the OC instructor said, “Stitched Memories” is a contemplation on how our environment, physical, social, political, health, etc. impacts our understanding of our identify. This project grew out of a large project reflecting on how the COVID Pandemic was impacting us. Quilting is a memory keeping device, often created to celebrate or commemorate significant life events and these squares are a reflection of that. Each square is made from one-inch strips cut from one-of-a-kind Lumen prints. They are then pieced and stitched together in the Log Cabin Quilt Pattern. Half of each square is fixed and half is unfixed, meaning it will continue to change over time.”

“Stitched Memories” is a piece in transition which has taken years to create and is not finished, according to the artist.

The images used in the square were created in 2020 and 2021, and she began stitching them together in the spring or summer of 2022. Each square takes about 14 hours of labor from piecing to sewing.

Davies currently has roughly 35 squares completed, of which 25 will be on display at the exhibit in Abilene.

She added that she is constantly making additional squares, and she curates a display of squares bade on the requirements for each time it is displayed.