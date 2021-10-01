OC on track to bring back competitive program with completion of new stadium

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa College broke ground Thursday on its new stadium, officially kicking off a six-million-dollar capital campaign.

Named after former OC track coach James Segrest, the facility will feature a new track, multi-purpose turf, stadium style seating, concessions, and will allow the college to bring back its competitive track and field program. OC also plans to host UIL competitions as well as youth sports like soccer and football in the new facility.

Namesake Segrest served as the Odessa College track and field coach from 1973-1987 and 1994-1995. He also served as the OC athletic director from 1987-1994. His teams won 11 NJCAA National Championships in track and field: five indoor (1981-85) and six outdoor(1981-86). Segrest was selected to coach the World University Games in 1978. He is a member of the NJCAA Track and Field Hall of Fame (1989), Abilene Christian University Sports Hall of Fame (1991), the United States Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame (1996), and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2005. It’s no wonder school leaders chose to name the new stadium in his honor.

OC has already earmarked two-million-dollars for the project from a generous 7-million-dollar grant it received from MacKenzie Scott earlier this year. Investment Corporation of America has also given $250,000 to the project. Now, the campus is hoping to raise an additional $3,750,000 to complete the project.

The current outdoor track is set to close October 11 so contractors can begin the construction of phase one. Construction should be complete by March 2022.