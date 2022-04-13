ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa College is inviting the community to an evening of music and conversation with Grammy award winning singer and songwriter Larry Gatlin. It’s all a part of the school’s 75th anniversary celebration.

The Music Masters Series event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on April 19 at the historic and newly renovated Ector Theater. The event is free, but you will need a ticket to attend. You can reserve your spot here.

We spoke with Gatlin who said he is excited to be returning to the Basin for the big event. In fact, the show he is planning is a new one and will take the audience on an adventure featuring some of Gatlin’s favorite places. Gatlin said he is looking forward to seeing the newly restored theater as well because it was one of the first places he visited with his girlfriend, who later became his wife. The couple has been married for more than five decades.

“I may try to give Janis a little smooch,” Gatlin said of his upcoming visit to the theater.

But before Gatlin does any smooching or singing, he said he will spend the morning with some OC students learning to write.

“I love teaching, I love master’s classes. I’m going to visit with some students and we’re going to talk about songwriting. I always tell people, every word you will ever need to write a song, a sonnet, or a novel…every word is in the Dictionary. So, we’re going to talk about how to put those words together, about unlocking what’s inside them to help them discover how they write,” he said.

And those students couldn’t have a better teacher. Gatlin majored in English and developed “a love affair with the English language” that has aided him in his songwriting. In fact, he penned every Gatlin hit you’ve ever heard. He and his brothers, Steve, and Rudy have been singing together since 1976.