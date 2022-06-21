ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa College summer camps are in full swing, and one class is teaching students all about technology. OC’s Fab Lab staff spent Monday afternoon teaching kids how to use 3D printers, laser cutters and textile machines and students will spend the week getting “hands on” training in digital design, fabrication, and assembly of STEAM-related projects.

“We’re taking the students through 3D modeling, laser engraving, and some of the different technologies we have here in the Fab Lab,” said Director Adriana Moreno. “What I love about this space is that they’re getting a chance to learn. It’s very hands on. I wish I would’ve had this type of resource growing up.”

The students will showcase their creations later this week and take them home on the last day of camp.

“We’re just making stuff on the computers with the 3D printing, and I think tomorrow we’re going to be doing it. And it’s really cool here, I like it,” said one excited camper.

While many summer camps at the college are already underway, it’s not too late to sign up for the next session. OC offers several sports camps, including tennis, golf, and basketball, as well as educational camps, and the popular Zombie Preparedness Training camp where students learn how to walk like a zombie and also how to handle real world emergencies. You can view all the camps offered, and sign up, here.