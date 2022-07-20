ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa College announced Wednesday that it is extending the tuition payment deadline to August 1 for students who have pre-registered for their fall classes.

Students may pay by cash, check, money order, MasterCard, VISA, Discover or American Express. If they cannot pay the total amount by the deadline, they can choose to set up a payment plan, which can include as little as $0 down and is drafted in four equal payments. Any students whose employers are paying their tuition also are encouraged to contact the Student Accounts Office to set up a payment plan. The number is 432-335-6407.