ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- “The program is designed to motivate students to be all that they can be and to accomplish great things through college and doing the right things — going to school, staying in school, and making sure they complete,” Odessa College President Dr. Gregory Williams said. “We want students not only to start in college, but we want them to have success.”

Drive to Success, a student success initiative which began 15 years ago, has the purpose of getting students actively involved in achieving their academic success as well as success in all aspects of student life.

On Thursday, April 27th, at 12pm, 10 Odessa College students’ names will be drawn to be eligible for a chance to win a 2023 Ford Mustang or Ford pickup truck at the Odessa College Amphitheater, behind the Saulsbury Campus Center.

The finalists will then participate in the 15th Annual Drive to Success Finale in two weeks, on Tuesday, May 9, when two of these students will win the two brand new Ford vehicles.