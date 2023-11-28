ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College will be hosting an OSHA Alliance signing and Safety Training Open House at the OC Safety Training Center, celebrating its approval into the OSHA Alliance Program.

The OSHA Area Director and members of the OSHA Regional and National Offices will be joining Odessa College faculty, staff, and administrators for the formal signing ceremony on Wednesday, November 29th at 11am.

“This is an honor for Odessa College, and it affirms the quality of our program and the training that is available to our community through the OC Safety Training Center. Of the list of organizations that submitted applications, Odessa College was the only one that was approved,” said Dr. Tiffani Price, Associate Vice President for Adult, Continuing and Workforce Education.

Price added, “The OSHA Alliance will provide an opportunity for students to earn the OSHA credential while enhancing the curriculum for both Safety training as well as the Occupational Safety and Environmental Technology programs.”

Through the Alliance Program, OSHA establishes formal relationships with groups committed to worker safety and health, and collaborates with them to prevent workplace fatalities, injuries, and illnesses. This includes trade and professional associations, labor unions, educational institutions, community and faith-based groups, and government agencies.

OSHA and Alliance participants collaborate in providing workers and employers with information, guidance, and resources to promote workplace safety and health and awareness of workers’ rights and employers’ responsibilities under the Occupational Safety and Health Act.