ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College and the extension centers in Andrews, Pecos, and Monahans will be closed on Monday, September 4th, in observance of Labor Day.

The OC Sports Center will remain open on the weekend and on Monday, with both the main campus and extension campuses reopening on Tuesday, September 5th.

The Sports Center will be open on:

Friday from 5am to 9pm

Saturday from 7am to 6pm

Sunday from 1pm to 6pm

Monday from 5am to 10pm

Classes on Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2 will meet as scheduled.

The cafeteria and the Grill will be open on Friday and observe regular hours. Only the cafeteria will be serving meals for students each day from Saturday through Monday.

The hours will be: