ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Marking the northwest corner of the OC campus, the Atmos Energy Orchard at Odessa College will provide fresh fruit for students in response to students’ basic needs and food insecurities.

“The fruit harvested from the orchard will go to the Wrangler Food Pantry for students,” Director of Student Support Services Kristi Clemmer said. “OC students who have difficulty affording groceries or accessing sufficient food to eat can take advantage of the food and hygiene items that are available to them at the Wrangler Food Pantry.”

Atmos Energy and OC Support Services volunteers will plant the last of 20 fruit trees on Thursday, April 27th at 9am, at the corner of Golder Avenue and University Blvd. Trees to be planted include apple, pear, peach, plum, plumcot, pomegranate, and apricot trees.

Clemmer added, “Atmos Energy is very interested in supporting the communities they serve, and the orchard is another excellent example of their support for our students. Together, OC and Atmos Energy are fueling safe and thriving communities.”

This will make the second project for this partnership on campus. The first one was the Atmos Energy Pantry Gardens, created in May 2021, which was started to provide fresh produce to OC’s Wrangler Food Pantry to combat food security on campus.