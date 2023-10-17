ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College celebrated the conclusion of their 16th annual “30 for 30 Fitness Challenge” by selecting the winners of the challenge prizes.

Winners were selected in six different categories:

Winning School

Winning Team

OC Student Grand Prize Winner

Kids Grand Prize Winner

Overall Grand Prize Winner

Two runners-up

In order to qualify for a prize, the participants must have successfully completed the challenge of meeting the requirement of at least 30 minutes of exercise activity or 8,000 steps daily for the 30 days of September. The participants also had to log their activities into their participant accounts on the OC app.