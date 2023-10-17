ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College celebrated the conclusion of their 16th annual “30 for 30 Fitness Challenge” by selecting the winners of the challenge prizes.
Winners were selected in six different categories:
- Winning School
- Winning Team
- OC Student Grand Prize Winner
- Kids Grand Prize Winner
- Overall Grand Prize Winner
- Two runners-up
In order to qualify for a prize, the participants must have successfully completed the challenge of meeting the requirement of at least 30 minutes of exercise activity or 8,000 steps daily for the 30 days of September. The participants also had to log their activities into their participant accounts on the OC app.
- Presidio High School won the Winning School award, earning $1,000 toward their health and wellness programs.
- FERPA Fiends won the Winning Team award, winning $1,000 in cash.
- Lorina Lira won the OC Student Grand Prize, winning a 2022 MacBook Pro laptop.
- Jocelyn Balderas won the Kids Grand Prize, winning a Virtual Reality package.
- Greg Andis was the first runner-up to the Grand Prize, winning a $1,000 gift card to HEB.
- Aerial Sifuentes was the second runner-up, winning a ‘Staycation’ at the Odessa Marriott and a $250 gift card.
- Lillybet Hicks won the Grand Prize, winning $3,000 in Travel Vouchers from American Airlines and Marriott Hotels