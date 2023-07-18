MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The National Weather Service in Midland used cookies to illustrate just how dangerous the heat can be, especially for pets or children left in a car amid triple-digit heat.

NWS staff said it was 105 degrees outside when they left cookie dough on a cooking sheet in the car. After about four and half hours, the temperature on the dashboard reached 190 degrees- and “mostly” baked the cookies left in the sun.

In a Facebook post, the group said, “Even though ours weren’t golden brown cooked, this heat is still incredibly dangerous to anyone left in a hot car.”

Now, NWS is asking people to “look before you lock” and make sure no one is left behind when you exit your vehicle. If you do see an child or pet left alone, please call 911 for help.