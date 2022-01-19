ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – According to the American Healthcare Association, nursing has been hit harder than any other health care sector by labor shortages. The latest wave of the pandemic has hospitals facing staffing shortages and nurses feeling burnout.

We spoke to one of the critical care nurses at Medical Center Hospital about the recent presure that healthcare professionals have been experiencing.

Sommer Straughter has tended to patients for more than a decade and she says that there’s always been a nursing shortage but right now is a nursing crisis. Straughter says there are more Covid-19 patients coming through the doors of the hospital but the number of nurses to treat one patient varies — causing her and the hospital staff to be put under pressure daily.

“I don’t know the long-term effects that it has on us or will have on us but it’s a lot of us just hanging by a thread,” says, Straughter.

Straughter had gone to Maine for close to a year and soon returned after getting a call about the desperate need for nurses in 2019 when the pandemic first hit.

“Being a nurse isn’t a job, it’s who you are”, says Straughter.

When asked why she’s so dedicated to this field Straughter shared with us her love for the patients she has tended to over the last 11 years and how during the thick of the pandemic she couldn’t leave their side.

“The first round of Covid so many people died alone, so if you weren’t there nobody was, you had to be their family, you had to be the person they trusted,” says Straughter.

Straughter asks the public that during this uncertain time, to “be kind to one another because you don’t know what your neighbor is dealing with or your nurses”, she also hopes that people will take preventative measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.