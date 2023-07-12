MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Nueva Vista Golf Club announced earlier this week that it will close its door after nearly 24 years on Monday, July 24.

“It has been our privilege serving west Texas golfers since 1999,” owners and staff said in a statement. “Our goal has always been to provide a fun and friendly place to play gold and to share our life-long love for the game.”

The closure comes after several years of City Council debate. In November of 2021 Midland councilmembers voted 7-0 against rezoning the golf course for housing- an idea that had been on the table for months leading up to the vote. But that doesn’t mean housing development plans are out, as the sitting City Council at that time said it could take up the issue again in the future.

The idea of turning the land into a neighborhood did not sit well with golfers several years ago. “Save Nueva Vista” signs began popping up around the Tall City, funded by those who were against the sale of the club.

In an interview in June of 2021, Midlander Richard Hamm said, “No one here is against any economical development…it affects us as a community.”

Hamm stressed his desire for the greens to stay and for golfers to continue to have access to the sport they love.

“I want Fore Midland, a nonprofit group, to own it, and to develop it into a much larger, nicer green space for the city of Midland,” Hamm said.

The group was established with the sole purpose of trying to raise the funds to purchase all 220 acres from property owners. At the time, the group said it would keep the area green by redesigning the course and adding walking trails, fishing docks, butterfly gardens, and a park conservatory area. You can learn more about Fore Midland here.

There is no word on what will happen to the land once the club’s doors close later this month. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.