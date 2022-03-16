ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – The National Transportation Safety Board and the Texas Department of Public Safety are among the agencies currently investigating the crash in Andrews that DPS said left nine people dead and sent two others to the hospital.

The NTSB sent a team of roughly 12 investigators to Andrews to begin work on determining the exact details of this crash but Eric Weiss, Chief of Media Relations for NTSB, explained that the length of the investigation could be extensive.

“The entire investigation could take anywhere from 18 to 24 months to complete. We’re not only looking at what happened, but why it happened and ways to prevent it from happening in the future.”

When the NTSB team arrives to the area they will be taking into consideration what they believe was a post crash fire, the speed these vehicles could have possibly been traveling at as well as occupant protection and vehicle factors.

NTSB also plans to work closely with local investigators and the Texas Department of Public Safety to bring more answers to loved ones and concerned locals.