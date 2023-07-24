HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The National Transportation Safety Board has released its final report into the investigation of a fiery Interstate-20 crash that left three people, including the Andrews High School band director, dead, and dozens of other passengers injured in 2021.

On Friday, November 19, 2021, a bus carrying Andrews High School band members to a post-season football game was struck head-on in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Big Spring. Investigators said 59-year-old Nathan Paul Haile, of Midland, made a wrong turn that eventually led him passed multiple “Do Not Enter” signs before he entered the eastbound lanes of the interstate via an exit ramp. Prior to the crash, Haile encountered at least four other drivers, who tried to tell him he was driving the wrong way down the highway.

In a 911 call, operators overheard one passenger tell another driver, “I’m so glad you honked. I think he saw you, but he wasn’t slowing down,” according to NTSB’s report.

One witness, affiliated with Andrews ISD, who was driving in front of the school caravan, said she tried to call Andrews High Band Director, 53-year-old Darin Kimbrough Johns, to alert him about the wrong-way driver, but heard the crash as she was making the call.

Data from Haile’s truck, which caught fire on impact, was unavailable, and investigators said they do not know how fast he was driving prior to the collision.

Haile, Johns, and 69-year-old Marc Elbert Boswell, who was driving the bus for the District, all died at the scene. In total, 50 passengers sustained injuries in the crash.

Investigators aid Haile had a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash and was “familiar” with the area. Cell phone data showed that Haile was not on a call, nor was he texting, at the time of the crash and NTSB investigators said they found “no sources of distraction external to the vehicle”. Additionally, investigators said that factors most cited in wrong-way crashes: alcohol and drug use, were not factors in the crash. Haile reportedly had “sufficient sleep” and was not impaired at the time of the crash, the report stated.

Post-crash Actions:

Because of the deadly crash, the Texas Department of Transportation reviewed crashes in the vicinity of 3rd and 4th Streets in Big Spring since 2012 and found that 10 were attributable to wrong-way drivers. Those crashes, along with the Andrews ISD bus crash, prompted TxDOT to inspect and add, if needed, signage at all ramp connections and highway crossovers in the area. In addition to the required signage, all ramps will have a wrong-way arrow installed that will reflect red to alert drivers. All inspections, added signage, and pavement markings will be completed by the end of the year.

You can read the full NTSB report below: