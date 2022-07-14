ANDREWS, County (KMID/KPEJ)- The National Transportation Safety Board has released its report into a deadly crash that left nine people dead earlier this year. In the report, the NTSB said DNA testing showed the 13-year-old boy was not behind the wheel, despite speculation early in the investigation.

On March 17, an NTSB spokesman said he believed the boy was the driver of the Dodge truck that crossed the center lane after a blowout and hit the University of the Southwest van head on. That guess was based off the measurements of the body sitting behind the wheel. The spokesman stressed, however, that the bodies were burned beyond recognition and that the NTSB would need to wait for DNA testing to positively identify the driver.

Now, in a report released Tuesday, the NTSB has walked back on its initial assessment of the crash.

“DNA testing results provided to the NTSB by the Texas Department of Public Safety ​have confirmed the identity of the driver of the pickup truck as the 38-year-old male, correcting initial reports that the 13-year-old male passenger had been operating the truck at the time of the crash,” the report reads.

The report revealed that Henrich Siemens, the boy’s father, was driving and had traces of methamphetamines in his blood at the time of the crash.

Additionally, the NTSB said it has found no evidence of “sudden or rapid loss of tire air pressure or any other indicators of catastrophic failure,” in the pickup truck. The NTSB reported on March 17 that the left tire of the pickup truck failed prior to impact.

The crash happened on March 15 on FM 1788, about a half mile north of SH 115. Siemens, his 13-year-old son, as well as the USW golf coach and six students died in the crash. Two other students were airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries.

