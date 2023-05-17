MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Rachel Merryman has been named the National Speech & Debate Association 2023 National New High School Coach of the Year. An award which recognizes an exemplary high school coach who is in their first year of NSDA membership.

“There is only one new coach in the entire country who receives this honor, and we are extremely proud of Mrs. Merryman for receiving this recognition for her hard work and dedication to the team,” said Head of School Shelby Hammer. “She is a great asset to the Trinity teaching staff, and we are fortunate she is a Charger.”

According to a release from the Trinity School of Midland, Mrs. Merryman has taught as the Upper School Chemistry teacher since 2021, and beginning this school year, she became the Speech and Debate coach.

She was nominated by Trinity senior Hadley Whytlaw who spoke about how she has grown as a student and person due to the support Mrs. Merryman provides, along with holding each student to high standards.

Rachel Merryman will be honored at the 2023 National Tournament on Thursday, June 15th in Phoenix, Arizona.