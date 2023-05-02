GUADALUPE MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Saturday, April 29th, Guadalupe Mountains National Park was notified of a climbing party that was in distress with one climber stranded and another member has fallen off an edge and appeared unresponsive.

Several search and rescue teams were mobilized and enroute to the location that afternoon, working through the night to get to the remote location.

A rescue team reached the fallen climber Sunday morning, the individual was found deceased. The stranded climber was rescued Sunday morning. One member of the park’s rescue team sustained an injury and was transported to El Paso for care.

Superintendent Eric Leonard said, “Guadalupe Mountains National Park staff are saddened by this tragedy and our entire park community extends sincere condolences to the family and friends of those involved.”

Visitors are reminded that rock climbing, including the use of technical aids, rappelling, or unaided free climbing is prohibited in all areas of the park.

Most of the rock within Guadalupe Mountains National Park is highly fractured limestone. These conditions are prevalent throughout the park and create loosely jointed rock that is easily dislodged, resulting in dangerous climbing conditions.

Access to the Pine Springs area was restricted for emergency traffic during the incident; the area has since reopened.

Air support was provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety and aircrews from C Company 2-227th MEDVAC out of Fort Hood, Texas.

Additional support was provided by Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Eddy County Fire Department, Carlsbad Fire Department, Dell City Fire Department, firefighters from Olympic National Park, Culberson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Culberson County Ambulance Service.

When planning a visit to this or any national park, park rangers advise that you prepare appropriately for your visit, pick an activity that you can safely enjoy, pack the 11 Essentials, and if a safety concern impacts your activity, consider turning around instead of pushing ahead.

For more information about Guadalupe Mountains National Park, please visit their website.