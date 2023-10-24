MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Mayor Lori Blong proclaimed November 9th as “Michael Crain Day” at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, honoring the man who inspired kindness, generosity, and compassion throughout the City.

According to a post by the City, Crain was born on November 9, 1960, in Compton, California and passed on June 28th, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. The City says his resilience in handling challenges became crucial when he underwent a heart transplant at the age of 41.

Once he knew the identity of his donor, Crain chose to study Managing Information Systems at Arizona State University, which his donor had pursued. Crain earned a Bachelor of Arts in MIS, and a Master’s in MISM. He would then present both degrees to the donor’s son, symbolizing the donor’s aspirations.

Following a move to Midland in 2009 with his wife, Sandra, Crain initially volunteered to teach at UTPB for more than four years. He later served as a paid instructor for an additional five years, focusing on the College of Business, MIS.

Crain consistently inspired students and the community toward business, entrepreneurship, and volunteer work. His mantra was to “Live life like you stole it,” and the City says he exemplified it daily.