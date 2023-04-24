ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Notrees man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly threatened his mom with a knife. Marc Lee Neatherlin, 33, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to court documents, on April 20, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 100 block of W Highway 302 to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, deputies met with a woman who said her son, identified as Neatherlin, kicked in her bedroom door and held a large knife to her throat. The victim said on his way out, Neatherlin threw the knife at her but missed. Investigators said the knife was still stuck in some curtains when they arrived on the scene.

Neatherlin was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at $35,000.