PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In the words of the late Marie Antoinette, let them eat cake! Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away a Confetti Bundtlet to the first 250 people who enter its Midland and Odessa bakeries in celebration of the bakery’s 25th birthday on September 1st.

This promotion is going on all over North America at Nothing Bundt Cakes locations. In a recent news release, customers can also join in on all the birthday fun through an online contest where one lucky customer will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company.

Also, the 25 runner-ups will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

To enter the contest, customers can submit a photo from their favorite birthday memory, sharing what they enjoyed about it and describing what winning the party would mean to them. For complete rules to enter the contest, click here.

The news release says that entries will be accepted starting September 1st through September 25th, and winners will be announced in October on the contest website.

“At Nothing Bundt Cakes, bringing joy is at the heart of everything we do,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp.

“Our bakery-wide 25th birthday Confetti Bundtlet giveaway and $25,000 party contest is our way of thanking our guests for letting us be a part of their joyous moments over the years.”