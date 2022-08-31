Bakeries will give away more than 110,000 Confetti Bundtlets on Sept. 1. One lucky fan will also win a $25K birthday party.

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way with a cake giveaway at all locations across North America. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.

To spread even more birthday joy, Nothing Bundt Cakes is holding an online contest where one lucky fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. Additionally, 25 runners-up will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

Fans can enter the contest by submitting a photo from their favorite birthday memory, describing what they enjoyed about it and sharing what winning the party would mean to them. To enter, and for complete contest rules, click here. Entries will be accepted Sept. 1 –25, and winners will be announced on the contest website in October.

What: Nothing Bundt Cakes gives away 250 Confetti Bundtlets (individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes) at every bakery in celebration of its 25 th birthday

Nothing Bundt Cakes gives away 250 Confetti Bundtlets (individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes) at every bakery in celebration of its 25 birthday When: Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022

Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022 Where: 4901 East 42nd Odessa, TX 79762

4901 East 42nd Odessa, TX 79762 Visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com/find-a-bakery

“At Nothing Bundt Cakes, bringing joy is at the heart of everything we do,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp. “Our bakery-wide 25th birthday Confetti Bundtlet giveaway and $25,000 party contest is our way of thanking our guests for letting us be a part of their joyous moments over the years.”

Founded in Las Vegas in 1997, Nothing Bundt Cakes started as a small baking business out of the home kitchens of co-founders Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz. Demand for their moist, delicious Bundt Cakes, crowned with cream cheese frosting, soon grew to the point where they opened a bakery, and then another, and eventually began franchising their unique concept.

Now, with nearly 450 locations in the U.S. and Canada, Nothing Bundt Cakes offers four cake sizes in nine flavors, including fan favorites Red Velvet, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Lemon, Strawberries and Cream, and Confetti. The bakeries also offer a variety of accessories for entertaining and gift items that all Bring the Joy™ to special occasions and everyday moments.

For bakery locations, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in Las Vegas in 1997 by Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz. It has grown to nearly 450 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada. Bakeries offer handcrafted Bundt Cakes in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as bite-sized Bundtinis®, miniature Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for many occasions. Nothing Bundt Cakes is committed to building a team of bakery owners and employees who embody the joy-filled brand, resulting in industry accolades including Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 List, Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Franchise Business Review’s Franchise Hall of Fame and, for seven years running, Franchise Times’ “Fast and Serious.” For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities/.