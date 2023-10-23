For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Tropical moisture is returning across West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more clouds and lower high temperatures as a result. Thunderstorms capable of producing frequent lightning bolts, heavy rain, large hail, and strong winds will be possible. Before then, as temperatures rise into the upper 60’s, 70’s, and low 80’s, persistent southeasterly winds will pick up, still allowing for the closer-to-normal temperatures, but also, the higher humidity. Some thunderstorms will start to form in The Trans Pecos later today as with that rain activity moving east by tomorrow with a low pressure system quickly forming and strengthening, widespread rain activity with lower high temperatures to below-normal criteria for some.