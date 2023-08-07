For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite a slightly higher chance for rain in far northwestern areas of The Basin, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects most to be mostly sunny and seasonably hot this afternoon. A weak disturbance will bring in slightly more clouds with slightly lower high temperatures for some compared to yesterday, but many will still reach well into the 90’s and triple digits this afternoon. While winds from the southeast will bring in an uptick in humidity in northeastern areas of West Texas, southwesterly winds in a large part of the viewing area will heat things up and dry things out. As a high pressure to the northeast of the region strengthens, even sunnier, hotter, and drier air will be the big story for at least the next few days.