Along with ample sunshine throughout The Basin today, near-normal temperatures will ensue. Many will be within several degrees of normal this afternoon in the upper 80's, 90's and low triple digits. While the heat-up will ensue, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects winds occasionally coming in from the northeast and as a result, conditions will be relatively cooler with more-humid air. A broad area of high pressure aloft will produce stable-enough air to limit much cloud development despite the low-level humidity. Slightly hotter and slightly drier air will win out in the coming days.