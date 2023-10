WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Winkler County Sheriff’s Office has temporarily closed North State Highway 18, about 5 miles north of Kermit, due to an accident involving 2 commercial motor vehicles.

According to a post by WCSO, 1 of the CMVs was reported rolling over on its side, blocking the highway. WCSO, Winkler County EMS, and Kermit Volunteer Fire Department are currently working at the scene.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.