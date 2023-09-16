HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – The outside southbound lane of North Grimes Street will be closed as needed beginning on Monday, September 18th, with work expected to be completed by Tuesday, September 19th.

According to a post by the City of Hobbs, Ferguson Construction was contracted by Zia Natural Gas to install a new gas tap for the HTeaO business being constructed.

Drivers are being advised to proceed with caution and obey all traffic control devices in the area. Drivers should also expect delays, seeking alternate routes when possible.

If you have any questions regarding this project, please contact Ferguson Construction at 575-396-3689.