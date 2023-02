BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 20-inch water main break occurred at Johnson and 10th Street on February 26th.

Crews have been working throughout the night to make repairs, but the north and west sides of town still have little to no water pressure.

The road will be closed in the area while repairs are being made. Crews will work as quickly as possible to restore water service.

If you have any questions, please call the office of Shane Bowles, Public Work Director.