MIDLAND, Tx (Nexstar) — Beginning today, Southwest is offering direct flights from MAF to Austin starting at just $74 one-way.

Right now there are only two direct flight options to and from Austin, one departing from Midland at 6:30am and the other departing from Austin at 7:50pm. The last direct flight between the two cities was in 2009.

The direct flight comes at time when gas prices continue to rise in the area prompting more people to take advantage of the relatively affordable airline pricing as well as the easiness spent in the air instead of on the road for hours on end. Airport leaders say the flight will stick around as long as people continue to use it.

Many locals also remain optimistic that with Southwest adding this direct flight, it will prompt other airlines to do the same in offering more direct flights to other destinations in the future.