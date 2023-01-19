ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A New Orleans man charged in connection with the death of an Odessa driver was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after failing to show up in court for his December arraignment.

Anthony Gallow, 37, was indicted last November and formally charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide, in the August 23, 2021, death of 80-year-old James Everett. He was also indicted on two other charges stemming from the incident- Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Test Falsification Device.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. when Gallow, driving an 18-wheeler, tried to turn left from Mercer Road onto Highway 385 and stopped in the median, leaving his trailer blocking the northbound lanes. Investigators said a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Everett, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee collided with the trailer as it was stalled in the road.

The report stated that the trailer lights on the semi-truck were not plugged in and that the left taillight wasn’t lit at the time of the crash. Additionally, investigators said Gallow was allegedly high on methamphetamines behind the wheel and found the drug, as well as a fake urine kit, in the truck.

Gallow was released from custody pending trial on August 26, 2021, after posting a $14,000 bond. He’s now being held without bond.