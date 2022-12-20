ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Music City Mall management says that this year’s shopping season has been a winner with plenty of local shoppers choosing to do their shopping in person instead of online.

“I think it’s safe to say that from a shopping standpoint, we are definitely seeing pre-pandemic levels of shoppers coming out. And I think once all the dust has settled, this will be a banner year for us when it comes to the Christmas shopping season,” said Music City Mall Marketing Director Matt Rist.