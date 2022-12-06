MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- No injuries were reported in a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a Midland ISD bus crash, a district spokesperson said.

The crash between a bus and a truck happened a little before 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Bentwood Drive and Thomason Drive. Witnesses at the scene said a truck and bus collided and that the bus veered into a nearby yard. A heavy first responder presence remained at the scene as of 4:08 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details are available at this time. The district said it will release more information as it becomes available.