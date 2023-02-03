MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Fire Department responded to a fire earlier this week at ReNew Fairmont Park after a fire broke out on a second-floor balcony. The fire, which spread to the attic, was extinguished within 20 minutes and MFD’s quick response has been credited with keeping the fire from spreading to additional units.

According to the City, the family living inside the burned apartment has been moved to another unit and no one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire has not yet been identified and the investigation is on-going.