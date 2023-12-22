ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Fire Rescue and officers with Odessa Police Department recently responded to the Apple Chiropractic Clinic at the corner of Grandview and Oakwood after a pickup truck crashed into the building.

The driver was cited for fail to drive in a single marked lane. Luckily, there were no reports of any injuries.

The City is reminding residents to drive attentively and responsibly. Drivers should remain focused, obey traffic rules, and avoid distractions while driving.

If you see any unsafe behavior, please contact the authorities immediately.