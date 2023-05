MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A private aircraft made an emergency landing at Midland International Air and Space Port around 8:20 this morning, according to a news release. A Cirrus SR22 traveling from Dallas to Odessa experienced a “rough engine”; the pilot landed in a field about 1.5 miles west of the airport.

No injuries were reported. The Federal Aviation Administration is responding to investigate.