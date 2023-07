ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a 62-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle Monday evening.

According to OPD, around 6:40 p.m. on July 24, officers responded to a parking lot in the 1100 block of E 42nd Street for a medical call. At the scene, officers found the man, who has not been publicly identified, unconscious and unresponsive. OPD said it does not expect foul play but the investigation is ongoing.