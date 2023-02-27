MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Investigators in Midland responded to a Crime Stoppers tip Monday afternoon about a possible explosive device in the area between Rusk Elementary and Legacy High School. After reviewing the tip and working with Midland ISD Police, the Midland Police Department deployed its Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit to search the area “out of an abundance of caution”, according to a MISD news release.

MPD closed off the area generally located between Godfrey and Wedgewood streets and Shandon and Neely avenues at approximately 4 p.m. to conduct its search. Meanwhile, MISD informed parents and staff about the search, and LHS staff rerouted parents and students to conduct pickups on the east and south sides of campus, away from the investigation area.

EOD did not find any explosive devices. The investigation lasted about 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Anyone who suspects a dangerous situation can submit tips anonymously to Midland Crime Stoppers at midlandcrimestoppers.com or by calling 432-694-8477. “Remember: If you see something, say something. Your help goes a long way in keeping our community safe”, MISD said in a statement.