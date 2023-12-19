ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Alpine-Casparis Airport employees received a threatening email from an unknown individual(s) at around 10:51am Tuesday, December 19th, indicating the presence of explosives in a plane and in buildings at the airport.

According to a post by Alpine Police, employees immediately notified law enforcement, with the Alpine Police Department and Brewster County Sheriff’s Office responding.

The airport was closed and law enforcement, including an Explosives Detection K-9 from BCSO, conducted an extensive search of the entire area. No explosives were found.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation, though there are currently no suspects. We will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.