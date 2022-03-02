ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- On Monday, February 28, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Blue Drive. The fire caused “major” damage to two duplex homes, a third home, where the fire started, has been called a “total loss” by firefighters.

That same day, investigators announced the cause of the fire was arson. Now, the Odessa Fire Marshal’s Division said no arrests have been made in the case yet as the suspects are “unknown transients”.

Witnesses to the fire said it took only seconds for the fire to spread. Alexis Santos, who moved into one of the duplexes in October, said she was home with her children when the fire began. She said, “I’d just put my baby to sleep, and I heard yelling. Then my phone rang. I answered my phone, and it was my sister yelling, ‘get out of your house, your house is on fire’. I dragged my kids out of the bed and we ran outside. When I looked back, I saw my neighbor’s house completely in flames. It just took seconds for everything to go up.”

Santos said her home was also damaged but didn’t know how badly and wasn’t sure when she would be allowed to return home.

Another family, who lived in one of the duplexes, said they lost everything in the fire. De Taylor, his wife, and their two children, are happy no one was injured in the blaze, but are now left starting over.

“I was at work when my wife called me crying saying the house is on fire. All I could think is what’s going on and is everyone ok. Driving home, I could see the clouds of smoke and my heart was just aching because I didn’t know if everyone made it out in time,” Taylor said.

Taylor said his sister-in-law and her three children also lived in one of the duplexes damaged in the fire. Now their extended families have started a gofundme to try and help. You can find that fundraiser here. So far, the campaign has raised a little more than $300.

OFR said the investigation into the fire is on-going.