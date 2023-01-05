LAWRENCE, Kan. – Despite 21 points and ten rebounds from guard Bre’Amber Scott, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell at No. 21 KU 77-59 Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

In the setback, Texas Tech (12-3, 0-2 Big 12) also received 11 points and four rebounds from freshman Jasmine Shavers and a season-high eight points from Katie Ferrell.

Kansas proved to be too much in the paint, outscoring the Lady Raiders 44-25 inside.

The Jayhawks saw 66 of its 77 points come from guard Holly Kersgieter, Zakiyah Franklin, and Taiyanna Jackson. Kersgieter scored 26 while Franklin also adde 26. Jackson finished with 15 points, 18 rebounds, and five blocks.

The Lady Raiders close out a two-game road swing Saturday afternoon at TCU. Tip from Schollmaier Arena is set for 5 p.m.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)