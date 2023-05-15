LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – No. 1 Odessa College softball capped off a historic season by punching their ticket to the NJCAA National Softball tournament. The Wranglers defeated Midland College 11-2 in the Region V West tournament Monday to earn their spot at nationals.

The Wranglers impressively swept the Western Junior College Athletic Conference in both the regular season and in the region tournament, going 27-0 against conference opponents.

Odessa College improved to 51-4 overall heading into their third-consecutive NJCAA National Softball Tournament appearance. The Wranglers have won 29 consecutive games.

The NJCAA tournament begins May 23 in Oxford, Alabama. The bracket with seedings is expected to be revealed Thursday, May 18.