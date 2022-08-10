ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women from New Mexico were arrested late last week after they were caught bringing drugs to Odessa. Amber Vargas and Crystal Arguello, both of Raton NM, have been charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and one count of marijuana possession.

According to an affidavit, on August 5, detectives with the Odessa Police Department received a tip that a maroon 2016 Chrysler 300 was on its way to Odessa to drop off a large quantity of drugs. The tipster said the driver would be meeting at a pre-determined location.

Detectives were waiting for the women when they arrived and the driver, identified as Vargas, consented to a search of her vehicle. Inside, detectives found 105 grams of THC, 40 grams of mushrooms, and two pounds of marijuana.

Both women were taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Wednesday afternoon. Each is being held on a $78,500 bond.