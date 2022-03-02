PECOS, Texas (Nexstar)- A New Mexico man was sentenced on Tuesday to 240 months in prison for importing and possessing methamphetamine and 60 months in prison for a firearm charge. Jarod Richard Melancon, 38, was arrested May 5, 2021, in Kermit after a federal search warrant was executed on his hotel room.

According to court documents, inside the hotel room, Drug Enforcement Agents discovered about 464.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine in a nightstand and approximately 593.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine in a minifridge. Agents also seized a 9mm pistol located near the nightstand.

On July 6, 2021, Melancon pleaded guilty to one count of Importation of Methamphetamine; one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine; and one count of Possessing a Firearm During and in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking crime.

“Methamphetamine is a highly addictive, destructive and dangerous drug,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “Our office is proud to work with our partners at DEA in order to hold traffickers accountable and we resolve to rid our communities of this poison.”

“Methamphetamine trafficking and abuse causes terrible harm to our communities,” said Greg Millard, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s El Paso Division. “DEA will continue to hold meth dealers accountable by having them face justice, shutting down their distribution networks and seizing their profits.”