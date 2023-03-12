CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (KMID/KPEJ) – The NJCAA revealed the full bracket and schedule for the men’s basketball national tournament. Both Odessa and Midland College will represent the Permian Basin in Hutchinson, Kansas next week.

Odessa College earned a first-round bye and the three-seed. On Wednesday, March 22 at 6 p.m., they will face the winner of 14-seed Southeastern versus 19-seed Snead State.

Midland College also earned a first-round bye and the eight-seed. They will open up their tournament run on Tuesday, March 21 at 4:30 p.m. against the winner of nine-seed Chipola and 24-seed Cape Fear.

Odessa College makes its 12th tournament appearance in program history and seventh consecutive (2019-20 tournament canceled due to COVID-19). Head coach Kris Baumann has led the Wranglers to the tournament every season with Odessa College. This will be his fourth NJCAA Division 1 tournament appearance with the Wranglers.

The Wranglers spent the entirety of the season in the national top-10 rankings.

Previously, Tra Arnold, now the head coach at Midland College, led the Wranglers two three straight tournaments. Odessa College has never won a national championship. The farthest the Wranglers have made it in the postseason was the final four.

Arnold was hired by the Chaparrals in the summer of 2022 and instantly made an impact, turning the program around from a 12-17 season in 2021-22 to a team that spent several weeks in the national polls and finished the season 27-6, Region V champions and participants in the national tournament.

This is the first time the Chaparrals have appeared in the national tournament since 2011, in which Midland College was the national runner-up.

The NJCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament takes place March 20-25 in Hutchinson, Kansas.