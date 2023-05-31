MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Health will be promoting health and wellness resources to the greater Midland area through a week of health and wellness oriented events.
The week was created and organized by Midland Health with the help of the City of Midland, Midland Health Services, Midland Fire Department, Midland College, Midland ISD, Keep Midland Beautiful, Midland Development Corporation, Senior Life, and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
Events occurring through throughout the week include:
- Field Day at Centennial Park
- Free Midland Yoga Works class
- Health Habit Story Time at Midland Public Libraries
- Texas Tech healthy lifestyle presentation
- Midland Health Department evening shot clinic
- Field Day at Manor Park & Coffee with Senior Life
- Midland College’s Basketball Clinic
- Movie in the Park
- Ninja Nation obstacle course at the Horseshoe
- National Survivor Day with Gifts of Hope
- Blood drives
- Low-cost vaccinations and microchips at Fix West Texas
- Wet N’ Wild event at CJ Kelly Park
- Gratitude and Strength Workshop
For a full list of events and details, see below: