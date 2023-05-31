MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Health will be promoting health and wellness resources to the greater Midland area through a week of health and wellness oriented events.

The week was created and organized by Midland Health with the help of the City of Midland, Midland Health Services, Midland Fire Department, Midland College, Midland ISD, Keep Midland Beautiful, Midland Development Corporation, Senior Life, and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Events occurring through throughout the week include:

Field Day at Centennial Park

Free Midland Yoga Works class

Health Habit Story Time at Midland Public Libraries

Texas Tech healthy lifestyle presentation

Midland Health Department evening shot clinic

Field Day at Manor Park & Coffee with Senior Life

Midland College’s Basketball Clinic

Movie in the Park

Ninja Nation obstacle course at the Horseshoe

National Survivor Day with Gifts of Hope

Blood drives

Low-cost vaccinations and microchips at Fix West Texas

Wet N’ Wild event at CJ Kelly Park

Gratitude and Strength Workshop

For a full list of events and details, see below: