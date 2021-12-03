Nimitz student arrested after making threat

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- A middle schooler from Nimitz has been arrested and is facing a charge of threatening or exhibiting a firearm in a school, a class A misdemeanor, Ector County ISD said in a news release.

According to ECISD, the student said he would bring a gun to school and “shoot everyone”.

ECISD spokesperson Mike Adkins said in the release, “School leaders and ECISD police dealt with the situation immediately. Upon investigation officers say the student made the statement in frustration and do not believe anyone at the school was in danger. ECISD officials remind parents and students that all threats of violence are not a joking matter. They will be taken seriously and will have consequences for the student.”