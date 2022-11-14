ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD police arrested a 7th grade student from Nimitz Middle School this afternoon after the boy told other students he had a gun in his backpack.

According to a new release, the campus police officer was immediately called and found this to not be true. After investigating, it was determined the student did, indeed, make the comment about having a gun, and though he did not have a weapon, he has been charged with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or bus.

School leaders said they do not feel that students were ever in danger, however, statements of this nature are taken very seriously.