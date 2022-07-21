PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The annual Night In Old Pecos is scheduled to take place next weekend with a wide array of vendors, activities and live music.

The Pecos Area Chamber of Commerce and The Convention and Visitors Bureau is kicking off the two day event from 6pm to 12am on Friday, July 29th and from 6pm to 1am on Saturday, July 30th at Buck Jackson Arena in Pecos. Entry options include one day passes for $15, two day passes for $25 and VIP boxes from $80 – $100.

This year’s line up will include Mariachi’s, Country Music, Goat Roping and various other performances from local artists. Vendors will also be on display.

If you are interested in participating as a vendor you can contact the Pecos Area Chamber of Commerce at 432-445-2406 or email them at info@visitpecos.com.